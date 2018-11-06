Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Remembrance poppies made from plastic bottles in Jersey
Poppies made from reused plastic bottles have been put up around a church in Jersey.
The Women's Institute made the display to remember islanders who died in the First World War.
But the group said they also wanted to highlight issues around single-use plastic, and its impact on the environment.
-
06 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-jersey-46102673/remembrance-poppies-made-from-plastic-bottles-in-jerseyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window