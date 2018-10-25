Media player
'My disability is my advantage' says martial artist
Stuart Penn was born with only one fully formed limb, but it has not stopped him becoming a world class martial artist.
Already a black belt in taekwondo, he was put on the path to success when his coach in Brazilian jiu-jitsu said ditching his prosthetic limbs would give him an advantage, even against able bodied competitors.
Video Journalist: Rob England
25 Oct 2018
