'My disability is my advantage'
Video

'My disability is my advantage' says martial artist

Stuart Penn was born with only one fully formed limb, but it has not stopped him becoming a world class martial artist.

Already a black belt in taekwondo, he was put on the path to success when his coach in Brazilian jiu-jitsu said ditching his prosthetic limbs would give him an advantage, even against able bodied competitors.

Video Journalist: Rob England

  • 25 Oct 2018
