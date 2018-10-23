Media player
Trapped woman rescued in water by ferry worker
A woman cut off by the tide had to be rescued by ferry workers near a Jersey castle.
George McIlwraith, who manages the amphibious ferries which transfer visitors from the shore to Elizabeth Castle, leapt to the woman's rescue with a lifebelt.
23 Oct 2018
