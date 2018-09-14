Asian hornets: What's all the buzz?
Asian hornets: What's all the buzz about vespa velutina?

Since they were accidentally introduced to France in 2004, Asian hornets have spread to Spain, the Channel Islands and the UK.

John De Carteret, a beekeeper in Jersey, has been taking pictures and filming the invasive species to document their spread and to learn more about their habits.

They are not to be confused with the giant Asian hornet, sometimes referred to as the "Japanese hornet".

