Video

A beekeeper has been taking matters into his own hands to stop Asian hornets killing off his hives.

The invasive species is established in mainland Europe and the Channel Islands. Some hornets have also been spotted in the UK.

In 2012 two nests were detected in northern Spain, according to Dr Xesus Feas from the University of Santiago de Compostela, who says by 2016 this had spread to more than 10,000.