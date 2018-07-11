Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jersey care home practises World Cup penalties
Residents of a care home in Jersey have been practising their penalties ahead of England's World Cup tie against Croatia.
Highlands Care Home provides nursing and residential care for people with learning disabilities, mental and physical health needs.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-jersey-44800630/jersey-care-home-practises-world-cup-penaltiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window