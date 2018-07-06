Media player
England v Sweden: 'Psychic' tortoise predicts result
Corbie the "psychic" tortoise has thrown down another prediction for the World Cup, this time England v Sweden.
The Jersey-based reptile has now backed them to defeat Sweden and make it through to the semi-finals.
Corbie's owner, Russell Soudain, said: "Corbie is getting behind England and has foreseen a comfortable win over Sweden in the flowers.
"Hopefully no need for penalties this time, come on England!"
06 Jul 2018
