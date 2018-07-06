'Psychic' tortoise predicts England v Sweden
England v Sweden: 'Psychic' tortoise predicts result

Corbie the "psychic" tortoise has thrown down another prediction for the World Cup, this time England v Sweden.

The Jersey-based reptile has now backed them to defeat Sweden and make it through to the semi-finals.

Corbie's owner, Russell Soudain, said: "Corbie is getting behind England and has foreseen a comfortable win over Sweden in the flowers.

"Hopefully no need for penalties this time, come on England!"

