Feral chickens roaming the rural lanes of Jersey in the Channel Islands have caused anger among some residents, who are not enjoying sunrise wake up calls.
The States of Jersey's environment department says the wild birds may have been dumped by their owners.
Stewart Petrie, Director of Environmental Health, said the only danger posed could be if cars were forced to swerve in the road to avoid them.
06 Jul 2018
