Tortoise predicts England result
Video

England v Colombia: 'Psychic' tortoise predicts result

"Psychic" tortoise Corbie has successfully predicted the result of every England match in the World Cup so far.

But who does he think will get a place in the quarter finals when England face Colombia later?

  • 03 Jul 2018
