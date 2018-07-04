Scientists study Asian hornet nests

Video

Scientists battling the latest threat to Europe's bees, the Asian hornet, are studying their nests using video shot by a beekeeper.

John de Carteret, a former forensic photographer from Jersey, has been filming the nests after they were spotted around the island.

He is part of the Jersey Beekeeper's Association, which has been tracking Asian hornets down by hand.

Scientists from Spain, England and Scotland have been viewing Mr de Carteret's footage and say it gives a rare insight into the development of an Asian hornet nest.