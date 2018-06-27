Dying man calls for cancer support

Video

A man who has weeks to live is calling on Jersey's government to "take responsibility" and adopt a compensation scheme for victims of mesothelioma.

The cancer is caused by exposure to asbestos, which Brian Coutanche came into contact with during his career in construction.

The UK and French government offer compensation for the families of those with mesothelioma, which the NHS says kills about 2,500 people in the UK each year.