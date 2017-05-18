The cows making a difference in Africa

Media player
The Jersey cows making a difference in Rwanda
Ngendahayo is the proud owner of a cross bred Jersey and Rwandan cow which is one of many making a difference to the lives of farmers in the country.
Cows like this produce more milk for less feed than native cattle, allowing Ngendahayo to spend money improving the living standards for his family.
18 May 2017
