A dog owner on the Isle of Man has praised the kindness of the passers-by that came to his aid when his dog had a seizure.

Chris Finlay said a dog walker and his friend had helped to save the life of his border collie and Japanese spritz cross Rigsy.

The dog began having the first of a number of seizures at about 20:30 BST on Tuesday evening but Mr Finlay was about 1.2 miles (2km) from his car.

The strangers helped him to transport Rigsy to the vet for treatment.

Taking to Facebook to express his gratitude, Mr Finlay said: "It goes to show just how wonderful this community is."

