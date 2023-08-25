Newcomer Joe Yeardsley says taking on the Mountain Course in the Manx Grand Prix feels “unbelievable”.

The 26-year-old from Laxey, who grew up watching the event “on the hedges”, said having completed laps during qualifying no other circuit will compare to the Mountain Course in future.

The Manxman has been welcomed into veteran racer Ian Lougher's team for the 2023 event.

The 10-times TT winner, who made his debut on the Mountain Course in 1983, said it gave him "great satisfaction" to share his knowledge of the course with newcomers like Yeardsley.

