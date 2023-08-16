A heritage body has put forward "ambitious" plans to return the world's oldest yacht to a museum in the vessel's home town of Castletown on the Isle of Man.

Manx National Heritage's (MNH) proposals would see the Nautical Museum in the town overhauled to welcome back the 18th Century schooner the Peggy.

The vessel has been kept in a special unit for conservation after being removed from the cellar of the museum, where it had previously been on display.

The heritage body has outlined proposals for a £6.1m project to build a permanent building to house boat within the courtyard of the existing museum.

MNH chief executive Connie Lovel said: "It's an ambitious project but it's a realistic ambition."

"It will have an impact on the economy, it will have an impact on the population, as well as incoming visitors," she added.

