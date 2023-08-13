Two Manx stone crosses dating back about 1,000 years have been discovered north of the island.

A storm knocked down part of the churchyard wall in Jurby last year, where the pieces of the Viking era stones were found.

After begin reported to Manx National Heritage, they were taken to the Manx Museum to be examined and recorded.

Plans are now being worked up to return to the stone crosses to Jurby Church to be put on permanent display.

