A survivor of the Summerland fire has shared her memories of escaping from the burning leisure complex with her family at the age of five.

The blaze ripped through the building on 2 August 1973, killing 50 people and injuring 80 others.

Ruth McQuillan-Wilson, who was visiting with her parents and younger sister, suffered severe burns in the fire.

She said her scars were her "story" but it took her a long time to accept them.

