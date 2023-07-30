Survivors and bereaved relatives were among those who paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Summerland fire at national service of remembrance to mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

Fifty people died after a fire broke out at the entertainment complex on the 2 August 1973.

The service at St George’s Church In Douglas was also attended by members of the emergency services, local councillors and members of Tynwald.

