Members of a nursing union on the Isle of Man have staged their first ever walk-out in a row over pay and conditions.

The dispute between the Royal College of Nursing and Manx Care has been ongoing for two years.

The 12-hour action, which began at 08:00 BST, has seen many routine appointments cancelled.

However emergency care has been maintained, Manx Care said.

Manx Care CEO Teresa Cope previously said the health care body "respected and supported" members' decision to strike.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk