A blind secondary school student from the Isle of Man has launched a podcast to tackle the stereotypes around disabilities.

Thirteen-year-old Evie Roberts recently started Talking in the Dark with the help of her teachers at Ballakermeen High School.

Born with bilateral anophthalmia, the podcaster hopes the regular episodes will raise awareness about being visually impaired.

"Just because we can't see, doesn't mean that we can't do things," she said.

