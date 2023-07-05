The Isle of Man’s national day has been celebrated in St John’s, with hundreds of people gathering at Tynwald Hill.

Festivities focused around an open-air ceremony at the ancient site in the centre of the island.

As part of the proceedings, more than a dozen people handed over petitions for redress of grievance for potential consideration by members of Tynwald.

