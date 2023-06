A new £3m waste disposal centre has opened on the Isle of Man.

The Eastern Civic Amenity Site in Braddan features a larger re-use shed, a higher number of recycling and waste skips and increased parking.

Operated by Douglas Council, it is hoped the new development will increase recycling rates.

