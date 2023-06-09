A baton to raise awareness about suicide and how to prevent it has visited the Isle of Man during the TT races.

The visit by the Baton of Hope charity, which was set up by two fathers who lost their sons to suicide, was designed to reach the large crowds during the busiest fortnight of the year on the island.

Bereaved relatives on the island carried the baton during a walk along Douglas Promenade and road racer James Hiller held it on the TT start line.

The trip was a preview of a UK-wide relay of the baton set to begin later this month.

