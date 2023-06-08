The Red Arrows have put on a display over Douglas Bay for thousands of people during the Isle of Man TT.

The RAF's aerobatic team have performed for locals and visiting bikers who gathered on the capital's promenade and Douglas and Onchan headlands.

Crowds cheered as the Red Arrows performed shortly before dusk.

It is the second time the team has performed at the TT in as many years, after a two-year hiatus for the festival due to the coronavirus border restrictions.

A no fly zone was implemented during the display for drone operators.

Large crowds are expected to gather in the island's capital again on Friday, when the annual TT fireworks display takes place at 23:00.

