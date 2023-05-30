The second most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT races is hoping to return to the podium in 2023.

John McGuinness has racked up 23 wins on the Mountain Course since his debut in 1996, taking him to within three wins of the record tally by Joey Dunlop.

Returning to the 37.7-mile Mountain Course, the 51-year-old said increasing his own number of wins would be the "icing on the cake".

