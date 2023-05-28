A newcomer said he feels a mixture of nervousness and excitement ahead of his debut at the Isle of Man TT.

Jorge Halliday, 21, is one of five riders set take on the Mountain Course for the first time on Monday.

First-time competitors receive hours of coaching from ex-racer turned rider liaison officer Richard "Milky" Quayle and the TT races organising team.

Mr Halliday said it had always been a dream for him to compete at the event.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk