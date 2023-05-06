People of all generations have gathered in the Isle of Man's ancient capital watch the Coronation of King Charles III.

Families watched coverage broadcast live on a big screen in Market Square in Castletown.

Chris Westerman, who watched the ceremony alongside his wife, said it was "marvellous" to be able to watch "history in the making".

