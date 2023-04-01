The Isle of Man's retiring chief constable has been reflecting on his near 39-year career.

Gary Roberts has been in the top job in the constabulary for the past 10 years.

Throughout his policing career, he has been awarded the BEM, the Queen's Police Medal for exemplary service and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Isle of Man Police Awards ceremony.

Mr Roberts said his lasting memory of his time with the force was "the people".

His successor Russ Foster is due to take over in the position next week.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk