Four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith has said he hopes to be an inspiration to young Manx gymnasts.

The 33-year-old will be the guest of honour at the Isle of Man Sports Awards at the Villa Marina later.

The athlete represented Great Britain at three Olympics, winning four medals, including two silver on the pommel horse in London and Rio.

During his time on the island he visited the Manx Gymnastics Centre to speak to young athletes about his career.

He said it was important for athletes like himself to him to talk to aspiring sportsmen and women to raise the profile of different sports.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk