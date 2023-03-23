An emergency meeting has been held in Laxey to decide what can be done to get swift action to be taken after a landslide in the village.

Members of the public joined the local authority to discuss their concerns and views on what the next steps should be.

Vice chairman of Garff Commissioners Marinda Faragher called the landslip above Laxey Promenade "a tragedy".

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said said planning and building control was "looking into it as a priority".

At the meeting commissioners voted to appoint a person to liaise with government on their behalf and to pass on information and concerns from local residents.

