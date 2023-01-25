A social space and workshop set up in an Isle of Man town will give older men the chance to "meet, talk, practice their skills, and get together", organisers have said.

Men in Sheds has set up a western branch in Peel following the success of groups in other areas of the island.

An open day at the project's new home, a disused garage leased by Peel Commissioners, saw more than 50 people register an interest in signing up.

Dave Morris, one of the people who has helped organise the new project, said while men often found it difficult to talk, the initiative was aimed at encouraging regular social connections.

