The loss of HMS Racehorse off Langness in December 1822 was a catalyst for the creation of the RNLI.

However, the location of the wreck of the Royal Navy vessel itself has only recently been rediscovered.

Now the story of the ill-fated ship has been brought to life by an exhibition complete with 3D digital footage.

The project to create the 3D modelling was led by Jon Chamberlain of the University of Essex.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk