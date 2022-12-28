Organisers of a community warm space in the south of the Isle of Man have said people making use of the initiative at Arbory Parish Hall were visiting both to save on costs and for friendship.

Hosted by Arbory and Rushen Commissioners, the warm space has received £2,500 from a government fund to help cover the costs of the weekly session.

About half of the £100,000 government scheme to keep people warm on the Isle of Man this winter has been awarded in grants.

The community warm spaces scheme was set up to offer people worried about heating bills places to visit during winter.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said roughly £50,000 had so far been approved for about 30 applications, which target a range of age groups.

