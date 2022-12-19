A winter wonderland has been created for a Manx toddler who may not be able to see by next Christmas.

Charity Sight Matters decorated Savannah May's garden with fairy lights, Christmas trees and a blow-up Santa.

The three-year-old has neurofibromatosis and tumours growing on the nerves near to her eyes are causing her to lose her eyesight.

Her condition means she is completely blind in her left eye and has about 60% vision left in her right eye.

Doctors have told the family she will likely lose her eyesight completely within the next year.

