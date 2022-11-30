Teachers on the Isle of Man join picket line in pay row
Teachers on the Isle of Man have taken part in the first of three two-day strikes.
The action comes as part of a long-running dispute between the Manx government and teaching staff over pay, workload and conditions.
Members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers staged the first walk-out earlier.
The Department of Education Sport and Culture has announced plans to implement an 8% pay, which was rejected by the union in December with a call for the uplift to go further.
