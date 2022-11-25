The Manx public have shown “overwhelming” support for a Christmas shoebox appeal for Ukrainian children, organisers have said.

More than 180 young people living in an orphanage in Boryslav, near Lviv, will receive a box with toys and hats and gloves donated by residents.

Katie O'Hae, who started the collection, said it meant the children would have something to open on Christmas Day.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk