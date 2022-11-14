Insurance firms should review the cost of flood cover in Laxey following the installation of new river defences, an MHK has said.

Retaining walls have been installed and drainage systems improved in the area around Glen Road, which was badly flooded in 2019.

Residents say they have been struggling to afford insurance ever since the major incident.

Garff MHK Andrew Smith is leading efforts to convince brokers to revaluate the risk in Laxey and make flood insurance affordable.

