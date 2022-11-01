A grandmother who is walking around the Isle of Man as part of a charity challenge has said the kindness she has been shown by Manx people has been “stupendous”.

Tracey Hamman, from Bath, is raising money for the RNLI by walking around the coast of Britain.

So far she has covered about 6,500 miles (9,656km), raising more than £4,000 for the charity, which has its roots in the island.

