People on the Isle of Man have been carving turnip lanterns, known by the Manx as moots, in preparation for Hop-tu-Naa.

One of the oldest continuous celebrations on the island, it has its roots in Celtic festivals which marked the end of the harvest and the start of winter.

Turnip lanterns are given grisly faces to display on Hop-tu-Naa to ward off evil spirits, with carving events held annually at the folk village of Cregneash.

But for some families, the choice between pumpkin or turnip presents a cultural dilemma.

