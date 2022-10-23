The centenary of the Isle of Man’s first national museum is being celebrated in a special exhibition.

Artefacts from the collections spanning 100 years of the island's history have been put on display in the national gallery at the Manx Museum in Douglas.

The Museum 100 exhibition, which has been 18 months in the making, was curated by Manx National Heritage’s Katie King.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk