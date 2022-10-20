Lightning bolts light up Manx sky

Lightning bolts light up Manx skyThis video can not be playedTo play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.Lightning bolts light up Manx skyCloseA flurry of lightning strikes lit up the skies during a dramatic thunderstorm over the Isle of Man.The storm peaked at about midnight, with the fire service called to various incidents.Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.ukShow morePublished21 minutes agoSectionBBC NewsSubsectionIsle Of Man / Ellan VanninSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing