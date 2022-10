For two years the Great Laxey Wheel on the Isle of Man stood still.

But, after months of conservation work and repairs, the iconic Victorian landmark is once again turning.

First opened in 1854 and originally used in mining, the 72ft (22m) diameter wheel is now in the care of Manx National Heritage.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk