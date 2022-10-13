A surge in the number of young people seeking mental health support on the Isle of Man is no surprise, a wellbeing charity has said.

Isle Listen has reported an increase in demand for its in-school support since the start of this academic year.

It comes after Manx Care said one in 10 children on the island are currently seeking or receiving mental health treatment.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk