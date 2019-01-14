The Isle of Man’s only night shelter for the homeless has closed for the final time.

Manx charity Graih had operated the facility since 2019, offering 3,000 overnight beds during the period.

Drop-in session a lunchtime will continue to be provided by Broadway Baptist Church in Douglas, where Graih’s services had been based.

The charity’s chairman John Bingham and Broadway Baptist minister Bill Leishman have explained the decision to close and how some of the services will be handed over.

The Manx government has committed to providing emergency shelter provision within "the coming weeks".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk