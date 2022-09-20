A two-day conference for the Isle of Man public to discuss the Manx government’s policy priorities with ministers has begun.

The inaugural event at the Villa Marina in Douglas, which was backed by Tynwald earlier this year, got under way on Tuesday.

A draft economic plan to boost the island’s population is one of the main focuses of the conference.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said it would allow the public to help "shape solutions to the island’s challenges".

