Queen Elizabeth II: People gather to watch funeral on Isle of Man
People across the Isle of Man have gathered together to mourn the death of the Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty held the title Lord of Mann throughout her 70-year reign.
People came together to watch the funeral of the monarch in community halls, churches and pubs.
A complete guide to the Queen's funeral
Today, the door swings shut on the Elizabethan era
Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk