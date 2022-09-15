The Isle of Man’s lieutenant governor has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and praised her 70 years of service and dedication.

Sir John Lorimer, who is the monarch’s representative on the island, said she had been an example of selfless duty, service, humility, grace, and loyalty to everyone.

He added, although her death marked the “end of an era”, the island had a “superb sovereign” in King Charles III.

