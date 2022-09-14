People on the Isle of Man have been sharing their memories of meeting the Queen at a special service at Westminster Abbey.

Forty island residents were invited to receive alms at the annual Royal Maundy Service in 2011.

Tom Walsh, Margery Fargher and Alex Smith remember the occasion with great affection.

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

BBC streaming of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

Who's invited to the Queen's funeral - and who's not?

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk