King Charles III has been proclaimed Lord of Man by the Isle of Man's Lieutenant Governor in a ceremony at Government House.

Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer made the proclamation along with President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.

The regional proclamations follow the UK national proclamation at St James's Palace on Saturday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday.

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

How titles and the line of succession have changed

William and Harry united in grief

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk