The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Juan Watterson (independent) is one of four candidates standing in the constituency of Rushen.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Watterson three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are:

Michelle Haywood (independent)

Mark Kemp (independent)

Andrew Langan-Newton (Isle of Man Green Party)